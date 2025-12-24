Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $130.61 and last traded at $127.8850. Approximately 182,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,111,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAR. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $137.57.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 5.2%

The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.73.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $10.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 102.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company’s roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.