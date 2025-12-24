Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.5960, with a volume of 3019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAGL. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 576,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 764,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account. EAGL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Eagle.

