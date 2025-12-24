ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $21.5960. Approximately 72,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 291,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised ArriVent BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Down 3.2%

The stock has a market cap of $891.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVBP. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 8.5% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after acquiring an additional 290,664 shares in the last quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 25.7% in the first quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC now owns 2,066,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after buying an additional 422,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 36.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after buying an additional 545,991 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 619,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 91,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 411,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. In addition, the company develops Furmonertinib, a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in multiple clinical trials across a range of epidermal growth factor receptor mutations (EFGRm) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including a phase 3 clinical trial for treatment of patients with metastatic EFGRm NSCLC; phase 1b clinical trial for treatment of patients with NSCLC with other EGFR mutations and NSCLC with HER2 Exon 20 insertion mutations; and ARR-002.

See Also

