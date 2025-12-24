FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $32.6090, with a volume of 76414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 6.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $609.17 million, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

