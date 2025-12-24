Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.1150, with a volume of 128579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Dakota Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $690.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen T. O’rourke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 918,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,807.34. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dakota Gold

About Dakota Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Dakota Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dakota Gold by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the first quarter worth $464,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 29.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 99,131 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dakota Gold Corp (NYSE:DC) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low?grade ore volumes for open?pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low?grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

Featured Stories

