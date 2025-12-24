Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 197255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised Compagnie Financiere Richemont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Compagnie Financiere Richemont alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Compagnie Financiere Richemont

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Trading Down 0.2%

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95.

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is a Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company headquartered in Geneva. The group designs, manufactures and distributes high-end jewelry, watches, leather goods, writing instruments, accessories and fashion items through a portfolio of maisons and specialist retailers. Richemont’s business model combines brand ownership with direct retail operations and selective wholesale distribution to serve affluent consumers worldwide.

Richemont’s portfolio includes several well-known luxury maisons that operate across distinct product categories, notably jewellery and watchmaking, as well as leather goods and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financiere Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financiere Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.