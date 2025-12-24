Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 232.50 and last traded at GBX 232.50, with a volume of 168915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.50.

Polar Capital Global Financials Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £380.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 17.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Polar Capital Global Financials alerts:

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a UK investment trust launched in July 2013, co-managed by Polar Capital’s John Yakas, Nick Brind and George Barrow. The Trust was initially launched with a fixed term life but in April 2020 moved to 5-yearly tender offers with no fixed end of life. The first of the regular tender offers will be on or before 30 June 2025.

PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials. The investment team scours the globe and actively invests in developed regions such as the US as well as emerging economies and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.