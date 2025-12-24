Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 232.50 and last traded at GBX 232.50, with a volume of 168915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of £380.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 17.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials. The investment team scours the globe and actively invests in developed regions such as the US as well as emerging economies and Asia.
