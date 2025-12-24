Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 86,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 37,266 shares.The stock last traded at $16.83 and had previously closed at $16.8860.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) is a Bermuda?incorporated, Toronto?based investment holding company that focuses on equity and debt opportunities within India’s rapidly evolving economy. Publicly traded on the OTC market under the symbol FFXDF, the firm seeks to deliver long?term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Indian financial services, consumer products, healthcare, and industrial enterprises.

The company’s primary activities include making direct equity investments in publicly listed Indian companies as well as participating in private placements and structured debt instruments.

