Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.93 and last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 36093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.56.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 5,565.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow. DSTL was launched on Oct 24, 2018 and is managed by Distillate.

