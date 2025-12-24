Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Trading Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO)’s share price fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $130.07 and last traded at $125.9750. 185,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 673,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. CIBC upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Get Bank Of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMO

Bank Of Montreal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.46.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank Of Montreal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,343,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,214,676,000 after acquiring an additional 149,944 shares during the period. Canerector Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 18,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 22,668,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,952,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,750 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,079,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $1,184,220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 17.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,260,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,441,000 after buying an additional 1,070,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada’s largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO’s core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.