Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 37346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Adamera Minerals Trading Down 8.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

