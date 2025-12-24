Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.43, with a volume of 33077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.37.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Sagicor Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.25.

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$506.28 million for the quarter. Sagicor Financial had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 22.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. will post 0.9578783 EPS for the current year.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a leading financial services provider with over 180 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and a growing presence in the United States with over 70 years of history. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor operates through the following four segments: Sagicor Canada, Sagicor Life USA, Sagicor Jamaica, and Sagicor Life.

