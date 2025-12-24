Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 15,698 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 10,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pharming Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PHAR

Pharming Group Stock Up 6.0%

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,826.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.22 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a primary focus on developing and commercializing innovative protein replacement therapies for patients living with rare diseases. The company employs a proprietary transgenic technology platform designed to produce recombinant human proteins in the milk of transgenic animals, enabling scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing of complex therapeutic proteins.

The company’s lead product, RUCONEST (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor), is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in multiple markets, including the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.