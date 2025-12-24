Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 and last traded at GBX 0.36, with a volume of 187461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40.

Coro Energy Stock Down 11.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Coro Energy

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

