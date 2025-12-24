Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 270 and last traded at GBX 318.45, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £112.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 312.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 321.19.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.