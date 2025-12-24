Netflix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 341,788 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 37% compared to the typical volume of 248,625 put options.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

NFLX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.45. 11,997,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,756,387. Netflix has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $395.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $5.18. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 421,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 314,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $34,603,166.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $34,765,942.40. This represents a 49.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,840 shares of company stock worth $181,648,613. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $11,895,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 25.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 28.9% in the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Huber Research cut Netflix to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

