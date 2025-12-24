Netflix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2025

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLXGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 341,788 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 37% compared to the typical volume of 248,625 put options.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

NFLX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.45. 11,997,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,756,387. Netflix has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $395.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $5.18. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 421,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 314,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $34,603,166.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $34,765,942.40. This represents a 49.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,840 shares of company stock worth $181,648,613. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $11,895,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 25.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 28.9% in the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Huber Research cut Netflix to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.