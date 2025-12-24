Altria Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 129,220 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 278% compared to the typical volume of 34,224 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,215. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71.

Altria Group last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 319.43% and a net margin of 37.89%.The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

