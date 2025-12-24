Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) recently:

12/22/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $870.00 to $971.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $608.00 to $748.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $843.00 to $900.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Dbs Bank from $800.00 to $890.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

