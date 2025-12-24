Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) recently:
- 12/22/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/17/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $870.00 to $971.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/12/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $608.00 to $748.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $843.00 to $900.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Dbs Bank from $800.00 to $890.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
