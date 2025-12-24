Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Truist Financial (TFC)

Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/22/2025 – Truist Financial had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

12/11/2025 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2025 – Truist Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Truist Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Truist Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Truist Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Truist Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/8/2025 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $239,682.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,153 shares in the company, valued at $471,606.85. The trade was a 33.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

