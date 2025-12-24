Reviewing TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA) & Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA – Get Free Report) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Insperity shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Insperity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TCTM Kids IT Education and Insperity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCTM Kids IT Education 1 0 0 0 1.00 Insperity 3 1 1 0 1.60

Earnings and Valuation

Insperity has a consensus target price of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.51%. Given Insperity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insperity is more favorable than TCTM Kids IT Education.

This table compares TCTM Kids IT Education and Insperity”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCTM Kids IT Education $160.41 million 0.02 -$80.36 million ($0.50) -5.60 Insperity $6.76 billion 0.21 $91.00 million $0.46 83.49

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than TCTM Kids IT Education. TCTM Kids IT Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insperity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TCTM Kids IT Education and Insperity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCTM Kids IT Education N/A N/A N/A Insperity 0.25% 12.53% 0.59%

Volatility & Risk

TCTM Kids IT Education has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insperity has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insperity beats TCTM Kids IT Education on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides 9 childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company offers online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of 100 directly managed learning centers in 44 cities; and 238 TongchengTongmei standalone learning centers in 54 cities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. The company also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; people management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, it offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; integrated payroll; benefits administration; HR administration and employee onboarding; time and attendance; performance management; reporting and analytics; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

