Comparing Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) & Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables -5.72% -3.57% -2.50% Fluence Energy -2.14% -9.21% -2.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Montauk Renewables and Fluence Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 1 5 0 0 1.83 Fluence Energy 6 16 4 0 1.92

Risk & Volatility

Montauk Renewables currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 82.15%. Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $13.54, suggesting a potential downside of 31.70%. Given Montauk Renewables’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Montauk Renewables has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Fluence Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $175.74 million 1.48 $9.73 million ($0.06) -30.50 Fluence Energy $2.26 billion 1.60 -$48.31 million ($0.42) -47.21

Montauk Renewables has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Montauk Renewables, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats Montauk Renewables on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include large, long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and large refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

