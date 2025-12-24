Analyzing 707 Cayman (NASDAQ:JEM) and Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE)

707 Cayman (NASDAQ:JEM – Get Free Report) and Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Vince shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of Vince shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 707 Cayman and Vince, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 707 Cayman 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vince 1 0 0 1 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 707 Cayman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vince $296.25 million 0.20 -$19.05 million ($1.47) -2.95

This table compares 707 Cayman and Vince”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

707 Cayman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vince.

Profitability

This table compares 707 Cayman and Vince’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 707 Cayman N/A N/A N/A Vince -6.20% 8.03% 1.58%

Summary

Vince beats 707 Cayman on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 707 Cayman

We are a Hong Kong-based company that sells quality apparel products and provides supply chain management total solutions to our customers spanning from Western Europe, North America to the Middle East. We were founded in 2021 and became wholly-owned by Mr. Cheung, executive director and chief executive officer, in May 2022 and have grown, in a short period of time, building relationships with a diverse range of customers. Our customers include mid-size brand owners and apparel companies that have comprehensive operations with private labels that are sold worldwide. Our Growth Strategies We plan to grow our business in the following ways: (i) build on our core business of selling quality apparel products and offering supply chain management total solutions to our customers; (ii) to expand into developing and selling our own brand of quality apparel products to retail customers in Hong Kong; and (iii) to distribute our customers’ apparel products on our sales platforms in Hong Kong, primarily online and through social media platforms with minimal brick-and-mortar stores. To execute this distribution, we plan to offer live streams of our apparel products through social media platforms and customers can place orders for them through our website, mobile app, social media accounts or brick-and-mortar store(s) at a discount for a short preview period after the live stream. To implement our business growth, we plan to (i) expand our product development department, merchandising department and logistics department; (ii) set up a sales and marketing department and an information technology department; (iii) hire our own team of inhouse designers to support our product development department; (iv) acquire state-of-the-art computer aided design software and tools for use by our designers; (v) expand our warehouse; (vi) revamp our current website and build a new mobile app; (vii) upgrade our enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system, to cater for this new business; (viii) set up at least one brick-and-mortar store in a densely populated mixed commercial and residential district in Hong Kong which can be accessed conveniently by public transport as well; (ix) expand overseas if this business model proves successful; and (x) acquire the rights from more labels to distribute their apparel products on our sales platforms. Our administrative office is located in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women’s products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men’s products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand. It also offers occasion-forward dresses, suiting, silk blouses, leather and tweed jackets, outerwear, jumpsuits, cotton dresses and blouses, denim, sweaters, pants, skirts and knit, and woven tops under the Rebecca Taylor and Parker brands. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform and subscription business through Vince Unfold, vinceunfold.com; and to wholesale department stores and specialty stores. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 62 Vince stores, including 47 company-operated full-price retail stores and 15 company-operated outlets. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

