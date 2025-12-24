Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 19% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) traded up 19% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 883,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 320,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Cartier Resources Stock Up 19.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$110.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$58,475.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

