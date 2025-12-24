Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.7550, with a volume of 746026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHC

Sotera Health Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.16 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $311.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotera Health

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 9,720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $158,727,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,102,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,901,206.16. This trade represents a 22.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 434,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $7,141,010.80. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,384,104 shares of company stock valued at $471,824,511. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 112.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 831.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Sotera Health by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Inc (NASDAQ: SHC) is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.