ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 3% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.24. Approximately 8,647,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 22,999,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 2.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.5055 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $6.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 105.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.8% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.

