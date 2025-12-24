ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 3% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.24. Approximately 8,647,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 22,999,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.24.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.5055 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $6.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.
