Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO) Trading Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 62,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 411,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

AERO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeromexico in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grupo Aeromexico in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Grupo Aeromexico in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeromexico in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeromexico in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Grupo Aeroméxico is the parent company of Aeroméxico, Mexico’s long-established flag carrier and commercial airline group. The company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services, with a network that connects domestic destinations across Mexico and international markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Grupo Aeroméxico’s operations include mainline services as well as regional flying through its regional affiliates, airport ground-handling and cargo divisions that support its commercial network.

The carrier deploys a mix of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to serve short-, medium- and long-haul routes, using single-aisle jets for domestic and regional markets and wide-body equipment for transcontinental services.

