ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.35. ICL Group shares last traded at $5.3550, with a volume of 866,937 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ICL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

ICL Group Trading Up 3.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in ICL Group by 2,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group

ICL Group is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in its current form through the consolidation of Israeli government–owned chemical operations, ICL has evolved into a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ICL). The company’s origins date back to state-driven mineral extraction in the Negev and the Dead Sea region, and over the decades it has grown through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and a gradual privatization process completed in the early 2010s.

ICL’s core operations are organized into three principal business areas.

Further Reading

