SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.67 and last traded at $87.5240, with a volume of 713620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 541,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 868.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares during the period.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

