SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.67 and last traded at $87.5240, with a volume of 713620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Gold has pushed to fresh record highs as geopolitical tensions and expectations for looser U.S. policy boost safe?haven demand — a bullish backdrop for GLDM’s NAV and longer?term outlook. Gold Climbs Above $4,500/oz for First Time Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
- Positive Sentiment: Major bank forecasts point higher (JP Morgan sees gold above $5,000 by Q4 2026), supporting a constructive multi?quarter case for gold?linked ETFs like GLDM. JP Morgan sees gold at $5,055 by Q4 2026 as China and the cryptosphere add new demand
- Positive Sentiment: ETF and institutional inflows remain supportive as investors hedge tech?sector concentration and reposition for expected Fed easing — these flows can lift GLDM’s assets and liquidity. Gold Price Outlook – Gold Continues to See Inflows on Tuesday
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/near?term analysis shows strong momentum but also cautions about gravity/retracement — traders should expect volatile intra?day moves that can widen GLDM’s gap to NAV. Gold Price Outlook – Gold Attempts Even Further Gains
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and intra?day trade levels from dealers and Kitco are highlighting key entry/exit points for active traders — useful for short?term GLDM trading but not a directional catalyst on its own. Gold market analysis for December 24 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: There have been short?term slides tied to U.S. data and thin year?end liquidity (e.g., session lows after weaker consumer sentiment), which can pressure GLDM intraday even amid a broader bull market. Spot gold slides to session low after U.S. Consumer Confidence falls to 89.1 in December
- Negative Sentiment: Year?end liquidity concerns and profit?taking can create divergence between spot gold strength and ETF performance (inflows/outflows and bid/ask spreads can weigh GLDM even while spot bullion sets records). How investors buy gold and what fuels the market
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87.
About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
