FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $53.3650, with a volume of 10978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 4.5%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.