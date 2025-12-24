SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.93 and last traded at $56.93, with a volume of 23913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiff Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,614,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,603,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 424,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 125,227 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 93,416 shares during the period. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,335,000.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

