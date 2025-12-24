Best Automotive Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – December 24th

Rivian Automotive, AutoZone, and Upstart are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing, selling, or servicing motor vehicles and related components and services — including OEMs, parts suppliers, dealers, and electric-vehicle or mobility firms. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to the auto sector, which is cyclical and influenced by consumer demand, commodity prices, regulation, and technological shifts (such as electrification and autonomy), causing returns to vary widely across subsegments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

