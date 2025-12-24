Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 202,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 58,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Garibaldi Resources Trading Down 9.5%

The stock has a market cap of C$14.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

