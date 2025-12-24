Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Trading Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.60. 102,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 446,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBTA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ibotta from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ibotta from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ibotta from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ibotta in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ibotta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ibotta currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of -0.90.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Ibotta had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 22.92%.The firm had revenue of $83.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ibotta in the third quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ibotta in the third quarter worth $1,241,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ibotta in the third quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Ibotta in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ibotta in the third quarter worth about $230,000.

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is a Denver?based mobile commerce platform that connects consumers, retailers and brands through a unified cash-back rewards experience. Users access the Ibotta mobile app or browser extension to unlock rebates on everyday purchases, redeemable on groceries, retail goods, travel bookings and digital services. The platform integrates with major supermarket chains, big?box retailers and online merchants, enabling shoppers to earn automatic cash-back both in physical stores and across e-commerce channels.

Founded in 2012 by co?founder and CEO Bryan Leach, Ibotta has evolved from a simple rebate app into a comprehensive performance marketing partner for consumer goods companies.

