Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 47699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAFE. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,315,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.