Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,360,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 1,933,309 shares.The stock last traded at $41.3050 and had previously closed at $41.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.80) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Baird R W cut Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 8.52%.Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sealed Air by 334.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

