Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 4,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 9,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Nihon Kohden Trading Down 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.01 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.78%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of medical electronic equipment, founded in 1951. The company has built a reputation for innovation in patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, developing one of Japan’s earliest electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pioneering transistor-based oscilloscopes for clinical use. Over the decades, Nihon Kohden has expanded its product portfolio to address a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency response to intensive care and neurology.

The company’s core offerings include patient monitors, ECG and electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and neuromonitoring systems.

