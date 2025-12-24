SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.59 and last traded at $83.58, with a volume of 285968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 1,630,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,283,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,411,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,815,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 199,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.