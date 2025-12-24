Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $313.01 and last traded at $312.9670, with a volume of 32495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.86.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

