Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Trading Up 10.8% – Time to Buy?

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.03. 75,826 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 30,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market cap of C$36.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada based open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT Properties consist of office properties that are used for the rental of office space leased to corporate clients in urban areas. Its properties portfolio includes office rental properties located in France and Germany. The majority of its revenue is generated from rental income in France.

