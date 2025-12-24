Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMPX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/3/2025 – Compass Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Compass Therapeutics was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

12/3/2025 – Compass Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Compass Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Compass Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Compass Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/8/2025 – Compass Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2025 – Compass Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno?oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti?tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company’s lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47?SIRP? pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don’t eat me” signals on cancer cells.

