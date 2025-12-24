WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Trading Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. WhiteFiber traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 97,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,218,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WYFI. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of WhiteFiber from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Monday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of WhiteFiber from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WhiteFiber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” and materially raised earnings estimates and the price target — the firm lifted Q4?2025, FY2025 and FY2026 EPS forecasts (for example, Q4 now pegged at ($0.10)) and maintains a $34 target, which supports upside vs. the current share price. HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” and materially raised earnings estimates and the price target — the firm lifted Q4?2025, FY2025 and FY2026 EPS forecasts (for example, Q4 now pegged at ($0.10)) and maintains a $34 target, which supports upside vs. the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Deal validation: coverage cites WhiteFiber’s colocation agreement with Nscale (a 10?year AI data center deal) as proof of demand for WYFI’s fast?deploy model — this commercial traction is a tangible growth catalyst that analysts point to when lifting forecasts. WhiteFiber (WYFI): Valuation Check After 10-Year AI Data Center Deal With Nscale Global Holdings

Deal validation: coverage cites WhiteFiber’s colocation agreement with Nscale (a 10?year AI data center deal) as proof of demand for WYFI’s fast?deploy model — this commercial traction is a tangible growth catalyst that analysts point to when lifting forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying — multiple reports show a spike in call?option volume (roughly ~2,800 calls on one day), signaling speculative bullish positioning and short?term upside interest from options traders. This can amplify intraday moves if sentiment shifts. Investors Purchase Large Volume of WhiteFiber Call Options (NASDAQ:WYFI)

Unusual call buying — multiple reports show a spike in call?option volume (roughly ~2,800 calls on one day), signaling speculative bullish positioning and short?term upside interest from options traders. This can amplify intraday moves if sentiment shifts. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and surveys comparing WhiteFiber vs. peers are circulating but offer mixed signals — useful for relative valuation context but not immediate drivers of price by themselves. Financial Survey: WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) & Bullish (NYSE:BLSH)

Market commentary and surveys comparing WhiteFiber vs. peers are circulating but offer mixed signals — useful for relative valuation context but not immediate drivers of price by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage pieces repeated the HC Wainwright call and the Nscale news, reinforcing visibility but largely echoing the same catalysts already priced in by analysts. H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Buy on WhiteFiber (WYFI) Following Nscale Agreement

Additional coverage pieces repeated the HC Wainwright call and the Nscale news, reinforcing visibility but largely echoing the same catalysts already priced in by analysts. Negative Sentiment: Recent financials remain a headwind — WhiteFiber missed Q3 estimates (reported a loss and slightly missed revenue), so the company still needs to prove sustained margin and revenue improvement to justify a much higher valuation. No link

Recent financials remain a headwind — WhiteFiber missed Q3 estimates (reported a loss and slightly missed revenue), so the company still needs to prove sustained margin and revenue improvement to justify a much higher valuation. Negative Sentiment: Technical/volume pressure: shares are trading well below the 50?day moving average (~$23.57) with daily trading volume below its longer?run average, which can magnify downside when sentiment turns cautious. No link

Here are the key news stories impacting WhiteFiber this week:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYFI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber during the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Metavasi Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth about $5,193,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000.

The company's 50 day moving average is $23.57.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

