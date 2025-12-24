Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 891,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,976,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Prime Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prime Medicine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Prime Medicine had a negative net margin of 3,301.64% and a negative return on equity of 163.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter.
About Prime Medicine
We are a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, Prime Editors, to address the widest spectrum of diseases by deploying our Prime Editing technology, which we believe is a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology. Genetic mutations implicated in disease are diverse and can range from errors of a single base, known as point mutations, to errors that extend beyond a single base, such as insertions, deletions, duplications, or combinations thereof.
