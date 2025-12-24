Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.7575, but opened at $3.95. Vallourec shares last traded at $3.7750, with a volume of 10,434 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Vallourec Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 11.05%. Equities analysts expect that Vallourec SA will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

