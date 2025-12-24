Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Trading Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.1350. 194,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 335,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALVO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alvotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alvotech from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Alvotech in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alvotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Alvotech Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $113.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. Alvotech had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alvotech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Alvotech during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alvotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biosimilar medicines. The company focuses on creating high?quality, cost?effective alternatives to established biologic therapies in areas such as immunology, oncology and other specialty care fields. By leveraging in?house research and a vertically integrated manufacturing platform, Alvotech aims to bring approved biosimilars to market more rapidly and with greater cost efficiency than many traditional biosimilar developers.

Since its founding in 2013, Alvotech has built a diversified pipeline of monoclonal antibody biosimilars, targeting blockbuster reference products including adalimumab (originally branded Humira), bevacizumab (Avastin) and ustekinumab (Stelara).

