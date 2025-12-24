Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Trading 4.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 162,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 675,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Omada Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Omada Health in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omada Health from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omada Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMDA. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Omada Health during the third quarter worth about $76,161,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omada Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,402,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,510,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,948,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in Omada Health during the third quarter worth $13,639,000.

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

