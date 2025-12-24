Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 10587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.4970.

Inpex Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.