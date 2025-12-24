GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.94 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 15536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.
GMO U.S. Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5%
The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84.
About GMO U.S. Quality ETF
The GMO U.S. Quality ETF (QLTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on equities of high-quality US companies. The funds investments may include companies of any market capitalization. QLTY was launched on Nov 13, 2023 and is issued by GMO.
