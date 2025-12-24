Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Samsonite Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 192,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the previous session’s volume of 44,729 shares.The stock last traded at $12.37 and had previously closed at $12.72.

SMSEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Samsonite Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Samsonite Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Samsonite Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Samsonite Group Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter. Samsonite Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsonite Group S.A. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS: SMSEY) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of luggage, travel bags and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans hard?side and soft?side suitcases, business cases, backpacks, travel accessories and outdoor gear. With a broad range of innovative materials and features such as lightweight polycarbonate shells, integrated locks and expansion capabilities, Samsonite serves both leisure and corporate travelers seeking durability, functionality and style.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Samsonite distributes its products through a diversified network of over 1,000 direct?to?consumer retail outlets, e-commerce platforms and wholesale partnerships.

