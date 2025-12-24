Investors Purchase High Volume of Zscaler Put Options (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 26,504 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the average daily volume of 12,369 put options.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $229.40. The company had a trading volume of 355,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,794. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -881.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4,449.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $351.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZS

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 1,620 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $377,119.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,413.12. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $656,221.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,292,352.74. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,903 shares of company stock worth $7,504,284. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.