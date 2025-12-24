ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 115,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 78,207 shares.The stock last traded at $35.7050 and had previously closed at $35.50.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a market cap of $936.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Get ActivePassive International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ActivePassive International Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ActivePassive International Equity ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ActivePassive International Equity ETF

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index. APIE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ActivePassive International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActivePassive International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.